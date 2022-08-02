EVERY month has something to offer and July was mutually exclusive.
After a few weeks of high-energy organisation by a number of people working together, we were able to bring the seasonal workers from Vanuatu, scattered across our region to a soccer competition to celebrate Vanuatu 42nd Independence Day, July 30, 2022.
Advertisement
The celebrations were held over two bitterly cold days.
This event not only celebrated Vanuatu's Independence Day, it also gave the opportunity to bring together the workers, to engage with their communities abroad, and be part of their community outside of their country.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The trophies for the event were happily sponsored by the Multicultural Council of Griffith.
It also gave the audience and special guests an opportunity to learn about Vanuatu, which comprises of 83 Islands and more than three languages.
Without a doubt, the main game in town is to organise the yearly Multicultural Festival for October 15, 2022.
After a recess of two years due to COVID-19, it will be a very welcome event for Griffith residents and visitors, which will bring the whole community together once more.
It is shaping up to be as diverse as the past festivals.
The festive feeling is about and will envelope the town as the date nears. More information to come.
We have participated in many consultations so far this year that will enhance the community's future for Griffith, such as Transport NSW Transport services project on how to future link the current bus service and be more available to more people in Griffith, multicultural volunteering in NSW and much more.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.