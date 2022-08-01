Griffith and the Riverina's Ni-Van community have enjoyed a weekend of fun, festivities and football to celebrate Vanuatu's Independence Day.
The events were organised by Tanna Projects charity group director Jenelle Joseph, who collaborated with members of the Ni-Van community to make the weekend celebrations possible.
Advertisement
Saturday morning began with a flag-raising ceremony and a cultural presentation at City Park, which was attended by church groups, hostel owners, members of the Griffith police and the Aboriginal liaison.
Festivities then moved to Graham McCann Oval in Hanwood where attendees, draped in the vibrant colours of the Vanuatu flag, enjoyed a sunny afternoon of food, drink and music.
A soccer tournament was also held which featured teams representing each of Vanuatu's six provinces, with the winner receiving the inaugural Multicultural Cup, which was donated by the Multicultural Council of Griffith.
Mrs Joseph said celebrations helped members of the Ni-Van community reconnect with one another.
"Joining together on a day like this brings them closer together and they feel like they have family in Australia," she said.
"Even though they miss the Independence Days in Vanuatu, they can gather together, share a common goal and feel like they're connecting with family again."
READ MORE
Ni-Van community member and farm engineering technician Wilkinson Moses Royel said he was happy with how the celebrations played out.
"We haven't seen each other, because we come here and go to work and we don't know who else is here," Mr Royel said.
"A lot of people are shocked to see their friends are here and they didn't even know.
"This Independence Day is bringing everyone together, and it feels like we're back home."
Mr Royel said he expected the Vanuatu Independence Day celebrations to get bigger and better every year.
"It will get better as long as we work well with the community here in Griffith," he said. "I like Griffith and everyone else enjoys staying around Griffith. It's already like a second home."
The Independence Day celebrations concluded on Sunday with a Day of Thanksgiving church service at City Park.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.