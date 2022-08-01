The Area News
From humble beginnings, "Hopes and Dreams" will soon hit the stage at Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated August 1 2022 - 4:24am, first published 4:00am
DUO DE FORCE: Romina Tappi and Bernie Maxwell rehearsing "Hopes and Dreams" ahead of their debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. PHOTO: Contributed

Local playwright Bernie Maxwell and a contingent from the Griffith Regional Association of the Performing Arts will be taking the stage at the world's largest arts festival this year.

