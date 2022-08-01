Disqualified and suspended drivers busted

A series of car accidents over the weekend ended with police identifying a number of suspended or disqualified drivers attempting to skirt the rules.
A 40 year old female from Wagga was stopped for an RBT on Clifton Boulevard on August 1, where she returned a negative result however a check on her license showed it had been suspended.
Police charged her for driving while suspended.
A 26 year old female was found at a similar time on Wyangan Avenue, where she produced a similar negative result on an RBT. The check showed her license was disqualified from May 25 to November 25 as a court order.
The woman said she was just driving home to Nericon, but has had previous instances of driving without a valid license.
Finally, police are investigating an incident this morning at the roundabout on Banna Avenue and Crossing Street. A white van with unidentified plates collided with a white Hyundai iLoad driven by a mail carrier with Australia Post.
While the post van stopped to exchange details, the at-fault driver continued driving. Police are now searching for the driver who is expected to be charged with failure to exchange details.
