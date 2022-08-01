The Area News
Subscriber

Police found a number of disqualified and suspended drivers during routine checks

Updated August 1 2022 - 1:53am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Disqualified and suspended drivers busted

A series of car accidents over the weekend ended with police identifying a number of suspended or disqualified drivers attempting to skirt the rules.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.