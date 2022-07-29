Craney McCraneface? David Craine? Crane Brady?
Local students have been asked to put their thinking caps on, to name a 44-metre-tall crane installed to support the Griffith Base Hospital redevelopment. The crane is expected to remain until mid-2023, and with
The crane, installed to help construction on the Clinical Services Building, has prompted the Murrumbidgee Local Health District to launch a 'Name the Crane' competition open to primary-aged students across the entire catchment area.
Young ones from Griffith and Leeton, to as far as Carrathool and Narrandera can submit name options along with a coloured drawing of the crane until August 26 for the chance to win prizes.
Prizes for the best name include a $1000 voucher for the student's school to go towards books, toys or sporting equipment. The winner will also receive a $100 voucher for themselves with the runner-up walking away with a $30 voucher.
The best colouring effort will take a $50 voucher, with an 'extra effort' category receiving the same.
A selection of the students' entries will be displayed in the Griffith Base Hospital, while the winning entry will be seen flying on a banner attached to the crane.
The hospitals interim general manager Joanne Garlick said that the crane represented a key milestone as the construction gains momentum.
"We encourage children across the Western Riverina to be as creative as they can and give this crane a special name," Joanne Garlick said.
"Our hospitals are such important pieces of community infrastructure, and we're looking forward to our regions youngest residents getting involved in this project while it's being built."
Terms and conditions, and entry forms are available at the MLHD website.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
