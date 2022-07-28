The Area News
Subscriber

Murray MLC Wes Fang has backed the state government's funding of TAFE during a visit to the new facilities at the TAFE NSW Griffith campus

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated July 28 2022 - 7:53am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW AND IMPROVED: Murray MLC Wes Fang and TAFE NSW relieveing director of south region Peta McGrath in the new connected library facility. PHOTO: Vincent Dwyer

Wes Fang has called out those 'playing politicis' with the funding of tertiary education during a visit to Griffith's TAFE campus.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.