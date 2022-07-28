Wes Fang has called out those 'playing politicis' with the funding of tertiary education during a visit to Griffith's TAFE campus.
The upper house parliamentarian was in Griffith on Thursday morning to visit the new facilities at the TAFE NSW Griffith campus, including the new connected library, e-cafe and cultural safe space.
Advertisement
Mr Fang said he didn't think there was an issue with the NSW Government's funding of TAFE.
"I think there's a narrative which is being pushed potentially by the local member and by the opposition, because they like to play politics with something they probably shouldn't be playing politics with," Mr Fang said.
"We're talking about people's careers and futures and providing the skills that are relevant to a community."
The opposition previously criticised the state government when it uncovered documents showing up to 19 TAFE campuses across NSW were designated for sale.
Mr Fang said the state government's $1.9 million investment in the Griffith campus and its new facilities showed its commitment to TAFE.
"When people say we haven't funded TAFE properly, just look at what we're standing in now," he said.
"The idea there's a problem with TAFE funding is one that people try to push with an agenda. But we know this government has spent more on TAFE than any government previously.
READ MORE
"Undermining the TAFE system is a real issue and it's my job to make sure people understand that TAFE relevant for now and the future."
Mr Fang was accompanied on his tour by TAFE NSW relieving director of south region Peta McGrath, relieving services manager Madison Coelli and Aboriginal education and engagement co-ordinator Peter Beath.
The tour began in the connected library and concluded in the cultural safe space, where Mr Fang met with Aboriginal student supporting officer Yaltara Penrith
Mr Fang congratulated the campus on its inclusiveness and respect and acknowledgment of Griffith's indigenous community.
"It's an acknowledgement of how important indigenous culture is to this country," he said.
"We want to make sure we provide everybody, particularly indigenous people, the opportunity to come and learn and pass that onto the next generation."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.