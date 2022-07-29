LETTERS: Time to give us back our schools

The Area News has rightly highlighted that the University of NSW years-long evaluation of the merger of Griffith High and Wade High has been a failure in virtually every major respect.
The lack of concern for the community and kids of Griffith from senior education department bureaucrats in NSW is stunning.
The community of Griffith may be interested to know that the argument that one very senior education department executive put was that, "Having one secondary public education provision that's not competing with each other but supporting and working with each other, is a very strong development for our school community," (ABC Riverina radio).
What a ridiculous argument! This executive director is saying that in every town across NSW, where there are two "secondary public education provision" or high schools, the "secondary education provisions" should be subjected to a merger.
So, let's merge Wagga, Kooringal and Mt Austin into one non-competing "provision"!
And the same merging of multi-public high schools in towns like Orange, Albury, Tamworth, Gosford, Maitland, Coffs and so on. And while they're at it, let them merge Sydney Boys High and Sydney Girls High!
We can't have two public high schools on the one block of land competing with each other, can we? Think of the money from the sale of the Sydney Girls HS site! And James Ruse HS at Carlingford should be merged with Carlingford High. And why not merge dozens of other neighbouring high schools in Sydney, Newcastle and Wollongong? Think of the savings!
What rubbish! So when the Premier and his entourage turn up in a few weeks time to open the West End sports complex, maybe he will be able to answer the following question: "If the extremely costly (hundreds of thousands of dollars) UNSW research has said that the "one-school/two sites" model imposed on Griffith should not be duplicated anywhere, why doesn't he give us back our public High Schools?"
It was no big deal merging the two high schools and the merger is, by its own research, failing. Why should it be any more difficult to de-merge? At least hundreds of Griffith kids wouldn't have to commute to Leeton every day, at enormous cost to the state and the Griffith community.
Kevin Farrell, Beelbangera
About the uproar in the USA due to the Supreme Court ruling on abortion and as to how numerous Americans are feeling badly done to because of it.
They see it as being a violation of their rights individually and collectively as a group fighting for their right to "choose".
However seldom is there mention of the rights of the foetus in their wombs, who didn't ask to be there, or have a "choice" ever brought to the fore.
Had preventatives, like the pill been utilised, such could have been avoided prior to the event.
It's always sad to see these babes in the womb have their lives terminated early before they event get a chance to live them.
Of course these are times when medical intervention is necessary to save a life.
However to abort a foetus due to accidental conception as an inconvenience not to proceed with it was seen by these judges as being a grave injustice to the foetus itself.
Therefore in their wisdom they sought to rectify this with their ruling knowing they would not be applauded for having done so.
The rights of the foetus were given priority. Just knowing this may in due course numb the disappointment and quell the anger.
A life is a life and is valuable at every stage of its development.
