Forget "Dry July," August is the time to cut down on water usage according to Griffith City Council.
Griffith Council is urging residents to cut down on water usage in August, as the Griffith Water Treatment Plant is repaired.
The council recently accepted a tender to repair and remediate the plant, with works set to begin in early August - however the works will require the plant to be turned off intermittently.
This will leave the Scenic Hill reservoirs as the only supply of drinkable water for the city, prompting the council to urge moderation.
Graham Gordon, the director of utilities, said that the shut-down was 'essential.'
"The scope of the works will require Council to turn off the Water Treatment Plant, at various stages, which is used for supplying drinking water to the Griffith Community," he explained.
"During this time the only drinking water available will be from the reservoirs on Scenic Hill ... this supply is limited and we therefore request the community to reduce their water consumption.
"This is essential to be able to carry out the repairs and concrete remediation."
He estimated that the moderation would be required for the first six weeks, give or take.
Council staff offered tips to help cut down on water usage, such as shutting off watering systems and not hosing down driveways. Turning off the tap when shaving or brushing teeth and checking for any leaks is also encouraged.
"In addition to saving water where possible, residents and business operators may notice a reduction in water pressure throughout the duration of the project," said Mr Gordon.
"We understand that this can cause frustration, but Council will do everything possible to minimise disruptions."
Griffith Mayor Doug Curran emphasised the importance of getting the remediation done.
"The works being undertaken are essential and Council understands that while it is not ideal to have to get residents and businesses to reduce water usage, it is important that the works are carried out and that there is enough drinking water for the community during this time," he said.
