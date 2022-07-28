The Area News

Griffith Water Treatment Plan will be undergoing repairs through August, meaning water will be scarcer

July 28 2022
H2O: Griffith's water treatment plant will be undergoing repairs throughout August, with Scenic Hill's reservoirs providing the only drinkable water. PHOTO: Contributed

Forget "Dry July," August is the time to cut down on water usage according to Griffith City Council.

