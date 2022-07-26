Riverina health professionals are encouraging greater awareness and support for those living with chronic pain and their loved ones as part of National Pain Week.
The week is coordinated by non-profit Chronic Pain Australia and runs from Monday July 25 to Sunday, with the aim of raising awareness about the condition and reduce its stigmas and misconceptions.
Advertisement
Griffith-based registered psychologist Kathryn Munro described chronic pain as "debilitating" and said it can have a devastating effect on a person's life and those around them.
She also said people can find it difficult to care for someone with chronic pain given the condition's relentlessness and lack of obvious physical signs.
"The difficulty of the pain can't be seen," Ms Munro said.
"You're experiencing it but other people can't see it or can't feel it and so they can't empathise with that experience.
READ MORE
Ms Munro said chronic pain can also impact an individual's social and mental wellbeing
"It impacts on their personal relationships and friendships," she explained.
"Anything that you do, if you're also having to manage being in terrible pain at the same time then you're going to be irritable."
According to Chronic Pain Australia figures, 3.6 million Australians currently live with chronic pain, a condition which is expected to cost Australians $215.6 billion by 2050.
Wagga Wagga psychologist Dr Annie Woodhouse, who did her PhD in opioid pharmacology, pain and pain management, said chronic pain impacted everything from general mood to sleep.
Dr Woodhouse said it was important people realised the numerous resources they had at their disposal and developed their own holistic 'toolbox' to manage their pain.
"There are many surgeries and medical interventions that can be part of the toolbox, but a really important part is the psychological stuff," Dr Woodhouse said.
"While there are lots of resources out there, people don't always know there are and they don't always have the opportunity to access them.
"I think it's important to get the message out there so people know there are things they can tap into."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.