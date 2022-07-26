The Area News
Riverina health professionals are calling for greater awareness and support for those living with chronic pain

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated July 26 2022 - 7:05am, first published 6:30am
HELP AVAILABLE: Dr Annie Woodhouse wants to ensure those living with chornic pain are aware of the resources and services available to them. PHOTO: File

Riverina health professionals are encouraging greater awareness and support for those living with chronic pain and their loved ones as part of National Pain Week.

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

