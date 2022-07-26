Griffith-based Southern Valleys Cotton Growers Association (SVCGA) named their Grower of the Year at the company's annual awards dinner last Friday July 22.
Ron Harris of the Hay-based Ravensworth Agricultural Company claimed the top prize for his work in beef, lamb and cotton production across two properties.
Advertisement
SVCGA president Paul Cleton applauded Mr Harris and his wife Suzanne for their outcomes and integrated cotton growing strategies.
"The Harris's have plenty of strengths including their flexibility and ability to scale up their cotton crop, their diversification with feedlot, cotton and cereals, their innovation, their high yields, can-do attitude, and their attention to detail," Mr Cleton said.
READ MORE
John and Cath Merylees, who own a mixed farm enterprise in Carathool, took out second-place for their work producing 400 hectares of cotton crop every year, with plans to soon expand to 700 hectares.
"They are constantly looking to improve, and are involved in local benchmarking for their cotton, with the aim of being in the top 20 per cent," Mr Cleton said.
The SVCGA president said the awards showed cotton growing in the Riverina had some of the highest standards in Australia.
He also said it showed how far cotton growers in the region had come in a relatively small amount of time.
"I know that our growers in the region will continue to go from strength to strength, and I look forward to following their progress," Mr Cleton said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.