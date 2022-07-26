The Area News

After two years, Spring Fest will be back to celebrate 25 years of the iconic citrus sculptures

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated July 26 2022 - 6:58am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ORANGE YOU GLAD: For two weeks, Banna Avenue will feature over 70 citrusy sculptures celebrating all things orange. PHOTO: File

Citrus lovers have something more to look forward to, as Griffith's annual Spring Fest brings a milestone anniversary for the citrus sculptures.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.