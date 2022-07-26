Citrus lovers have something more to look forward to, as Griffith's annual Spring Fest brings a milestone anniversary for the citrus sculptures.
After taking two years off due to COVID-19, Griffith's Spring Fest is planning a triumphant return for October this year - showcasing all of Griffith's strengths.
Advertisement
This year's festival will celebrate the 25th year of the Citrus Sculptures, one of Griffith's annual highlights. The sculptures regularly see thousands flock to the town to see the masterpieces.
Griffith City Council's Tourism Events Coordintor, Izabella Apolloni said she was looking forward to the sculptures.
"We have all the favourites plus some new sculptures which will make for a fantastic display, celebrating the 25th anniversary."
Gardening Australia's Costa Georgiadis will be returning as the Spring Festival ambassador after his visit in 2016 for the Griffith Garden Festival.
"We will have gardening guru Costa Georgiadis to help us celebrate which is so exciting. We can't wait to have him back in town," said Ms Apolloni.
READ MORE
Mr Georgiadis will be delivering a few talks on gardening and agriculture for visitors to enjoy.
Along with those talks, the garden festival will feature a variety of garden workshops and tours over the three-day period.
Organisation of the Spring Festival and Garden Festival this year has been a little different, with the absence of a dedicated committee to run it.
Mss Apolloni said that it had pros and cons.
"Because there isn't a committee, we have more control over it. That's good, but also usually if there's something you're unsure of, you'd go to them."
More information on the Spring Festival is available at griffith.nsw.gov.au/spring-festival.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.