Two of Griffith's young cadets were celebrated in a ceremony on July 25, after rising through the ranks to become the squadron's first Cadet Under Officer and first female Sergeant.
Rilee McPherson has been with the 340 Squadron for five years, and with just a few months to go before aging out, has been promoted to Cadet Under Officer, the highest rank for a cadet.
CUO McPherson explained that the new rank entailed liaising between staff and other cadets - the first step to becoming a full-fledged staff member.
"I've pretty much hit the peak of my AAFC career, so I'm executive rank. Probably what will happen is I'll join the RAAF in January."
"I want to thank the other cadets that mentored me throughout the way," he said.
"I'm very proud of Sergeant Wiseman right here, she's amazing - she just knows exactly how to be a leader and she's going to be an amazing mentor once I leave."
Aida Wiseman was promoted, becoming the squadron's first-ever female cadet sergeant. Cadet Sergeant Wiseman has been with the unit for just over a year, skyrocketing through the ranks and attributed some of her success to the mentoring from Flight Lieutenant Michael Borg and CUO McPherson.
"For me, it means mentoring other young leaders and the ranks below me and making sure they can support the other cadets as well," she said.
She spoke on the benefits and lessons that the cadets had given her.
"It builds confidence - confidence in yourself and the people around you ... it just gives you the ability to trust what you're doing is right and trying to better the people around you, knowing that you know what you're doing."
Flight Lieutenant Borg said he was immensely proud of the two cadets for their work, and was looking forward to working with CUO McPherson for the next months and Cadet Sergeant Wiseman for longer.
The two were honoured with their families attending the night, along with their fellow cadets and Griffith Mayor Doug Curran, who shared a few words about leadership - drawing on lessons that he'd picked up in his time as mayor.
340 Squadron was recently recognised as the single most effective squadron of the wing, having come from third place to second in recent years to finally being recognised as the most effective.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
