Cadets at Griffith's 340 Squadron were promoted after recently hitting major milestones

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated July 26 2022 - 6:57am, first published 1:00am
LEADERSHIP: Cadet Under Officer Rilee McPherson, Flight Lieutenant Michael Borg, Aircraftman Michael Scroop and Sergeant Aida Wiseman. PHOTO: Cai Holroyd

Two of Griffith's young cadets were celebrated in a ceremony on July 25, after rising through the ranks to become the squadron's first Cadet Under Officer and first female Sergeant.

