The Area News
Subscriber

User groups of Hanwood Oval call on Griffith City Council for support upgrades

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated July 26 2022 - 5:00am, first published 3:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hanwood Football Club is mounting an increasing case to get the facilities at Hanwood Oval upgraded and are seeking support from Griffith City Council to get it done.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.