Hanwood Football Club is mounting an increasing case to get the facilities at Hanwood Oval upgraded and are seeking support from Griffith City Council to get it done.
At the Community Opinion Group meeting in Hanwood, the user groups of Hanwood Oval put forward a presentation on the current state of the Hanwood Oval, seeking council's support for funding as part of a grant application to the NSW Government Sport and Recreation.
The current amenities were constructed in the late 70s and do not meet any current regulations, particularly in relation to disabled accessibility or for the use of females on game days.
Brian Bertolin, representative of the user groups for Hanwood Oval, said as a venue that is hosting out-of-town sides as part of a regional competition every second week, the facility is a poor reflection of our city.
"Whilst council was very receptive and understanding of our plight at the evening, now is the time to act and is seeking their support to make the upgrade happen," he said.
"There has not been any capital expenditure on this oval for over 40 years, and should this grant be successful, there is no doubt that the facility will be in line with regulations for another 30 years which would mean it is money well spent."
Bertolin said that much of the legwork has already been done with concept plans produced and costed in consultation with local council representatives and construction companies, with works estimated to cost around $1.3 million.
