A field of 74 men played in Saturday's Stroke competition, with Course Superintendent Jason Magoci winning a Grade with 71 off the stick for a nett 67 to win from Bryan Trembath with 69 off the stick for 69 nett.
Jason went out in 1 over par 37 with birdies on 5 and 8, but a bodgy on four and double bodgy on 9, and then played the back 9 in 1 under 34 with his only birdie on 13.
Bryan Trembath went out on the front 9 in 3 under 33 with birdies on 2,6,8 and 9 and a bodgy on the 3rd. On the back nine, Bryan went in 1 over par 36 all pars except the 15th with a bodgy.
Alf Franchi had his best round in years with 77 off the stick for a handicap reducing 61 nett to win B Grade, going out in 38 with his only birdie being on 9, with bodgies on 2, 3 and 8. On the back 9, Franchi has five pars, and four bodgy's on his back nine.
A distant B Grade runner-up with 70 nett was Duncan McWhirter with 85 off the stick, which included pars on 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16.
Playing partners in Ray Greig and Marc Tucker fought out C Grade with Ray Greig coming out on top with 86 off the stick for 64 nett, while Marc Tucker came runner up with 91 off the stick for a nett 66. An unlucky 3rd also with 66 nett was Marc's father Gary Tucker.
Ray Greig's round included pars on 7, 14, 15 and 16, while in Marc Tucker's round included pars on 4, 9, 13, 14 and 18, as well as a birdie on 16.
Pins went to the following: 4 - Alf Franchi, 7 - Jason Brain, 11 - Paul Josling and 16 - Bradley Hillyer, while the Pro Pins went Gary Hartnett on 8 and Wayne Bottcher on 15. Vouchers went to 74 nett on a countback.
This Saturday and Sunday will see the Griffith Laundry Service sponsored Men's and Ladies 4BBB 36 Hole Stroke championships.
Sunday seen a solid field of 58 players, with Matthew Staines winning A Grade with 39 points from Jason Magoci with 37 points.
B Grade went to Michael Aventi with 42 points to win from Jeff Wiscombe with 37 points. Mitchell Hill had the best score for the day 44 points, from Damon Clark with 41 points.
Pins went to 7 - Bryon James, 11 - Jason Magoci, and 16 - Matthew Staines will vouchers went to 33 points.
Wednesday's Men's Competition was also a Stroke round with 45 players, with visitor Kevin Harris shooting a par round for 69 nett to win A Grade from Jacq Bothma with 71 nett.
Graham Sibraa won B Grade with 72 nett to win on a countback from Gary Hartnett with 72 nett. James Benton won C Grade with 71 nett from Robert Curtis with 74 nett .
Pins went to 7 - Okotai Woetai, 16 - Broden Spencer, 8 - Ngarau Noa and 15 - James Browne, while Vouchers went to 76 nett on a countback.
Thursday veteran's competition had 27 players, with A Grade going to John Gale with 39 points from Robin Salvestro, while B Grade went to Bryon James with 36 points from Wally Hood with 34 points. Pins went to 4 - Joe Cudmore, 7 - Wally Hood, 8 - Tony McBride, while vouchers went to 33 points.
