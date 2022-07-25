The Area News

Griffith Golf Club's Back at the 19th

By Wayne Moat
Updated July 25 2022 - 11:44pm, first published 11:28pm
A field of 74 men played in Saturday's Stroke competition, with Course Superintendent Jason Magoci winning a Grade with 71 off the stick for a nett 67 to win from Bryan Trembath with 69 off the stick for 69 nett.

