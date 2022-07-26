It was a successful weekend for the Narrandera Lizards in Barellan as they were able to do the double with success in the women's decider.
The Lizards were coming up against the defending champions in Goolgowi, who finished the regular season as minor premiers, but in the meeting between the two sides in the major semi, it was the Narrandera side who came out on top.
Narrandera came out strong in the first half and was able to pin the ball in their attacking territory, and after forcing a repeat set, the Lizards were able to get the first points of the decider with a try to Amie Fazekas.
Soon after it looked like the Lizards were over for their second of the game, but play was called back after they just went into touch before getting the ball down.
They didn't have to wait much longer to get over, as after a strip, Narrandera was able to spread the ball out to the wing, and Bella Eason scored in the corner to see the Lizards take a 10-0 lead into the break.
It was a hotly contested second half, with the Rabbits having it all to do as they looked for a way back into the decider, but they weren't able to make much of an impact in attacking territory.
Right on the final siren, the Lizards were able to wrap up the 16-0 victory with Juhleeya Bright diving over.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
