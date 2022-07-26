Hanwood were able to overcome a slow start to their Leonard Cup clash with Tolland and maintain their unbeaten season at Hanwood Oval.
The Tolland side started strongly, needing a win to maintain their position in the top four and were holding Hanwood to account early.
Hanwood built their way into the game, and a long-range effort from Alana Marando broke the deadlock as her shot looped over the keeper and dropped just below the crossbar to make it 1-0.
Tolland was quick to try and find their way back into the game and forced a sharp diving save out of Maree Cirilo, which kept her side in front.
On the stroke of halftime, Hanwood were able to double their lead as Airlee Savage was able to chase down a long ball and knock it around the keeper. While her shot was heading wide, Johane Oberholzer was on hand to redirect the shot into the back of the net.
The home side found their stride in the second half and made it a three-goal advantage as off the back of a drop ball, Kandice Bertoldo was able to play in Savage, who made no mistake.
Aryellah Dal Broi rounded out the scoring in the second half with a double to wrap up the three points for Hanwood with a 5-0 victory.
Coach Anthony Zuccato knows there is still plenty of room for improvement heading towards finals.
"The first half definitely wasn't their best first half. They didn't control the game, but the second half was a lot better," he said.
"Still a lot to work on, and usually this late in the season, we are a lot better than what we are."
