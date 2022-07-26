The Area News
Hanwood take victory over Tolland in Leonard Cup

By Liam Warren
Updated July 26 2022 - 1:44am, first published 1:27am
Hanwood were able to overcome a slow start to their Leonard Cup clash with Tolland and maintain their unbeaten season at Hanwood Oval.

