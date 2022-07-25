Congratulations to Robyn Hoare and Mary Gifford who have won the 4BBB Matchplay (kindly sponsored by Liz Humphreys) by winning the final match last Saturday against Elizabeth Graham and Kathy King 3/2. Thank you to all players who qualified for the event.
Last Saturday a good field of eighteen players took to the course for a Par competition in mild weather.
Advertisement
Ellen McMaster had the best score of the day and came in with plus 4 to win Division Two (h/cap 26/54) by one shot from Cherie Eade plus 3. Division One (h/cap 0-25) was won by the consistent Rose Alpen who carded all Square. Yvonne Couper was the runner up with minus four.
The NTP's were won by Annie Hicks and Cherie Eade. Balls went down to minus four.
Wednesday's event was a Team Aggregate for the Robyn Hoare and Julie McWilliam Trophy. Twenty players took part and the winning team was L Bock/Y Couper/R Alpen/C Cunal with 109 points. Two shots back were the runners up D Knight/P Pauling/R Barrington/L Colpo who came in with 107 points.
RELATED
The NTP's were won by Elizabeth Graham and Chris Cunial. The score required to win a ball was 105 points.
The Riverina Women's Golf Association are holding their Championships at Corowa Golf Club on 22, 23 and 24 August. There is more information available in the Ladies Room if you are interested and entries close on August 7.
Today's event is a maximum stroke. Our 36 Hole 4BBB Stroke Championship (Board Event) will be played on this Saturday and Sunday. There are Conditions of Play for this event which are displayed in the Ladies Room and you are encouraged to read them before you commence your first round.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.