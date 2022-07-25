The Area News

Griffith Ladies Golf July 26

By Annie Hicks
Updated July 26 2022 - 2:41am, first published July 25 2022 - 11:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Congratulations to Robyn Hoare and Mary Gifford who have won the 4BBB Matchplay (kindly sponsored by Liz Humphreys) by winning the final match last Saturday against Elizabeth Graham and Kathy King 3/2. Thank you to all players who qualified for the event.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.