Hanwood has once again shown that their ever-growing injury list won't pose a problem.
With further youngsters called up for reserve and third-grade, Hanwood were still able to come away with a 5-1 victory over Wagga United.
Advertisement
Hanwood were able to strike first when Andy Gamble rose to a corner and slotted home a header, but the lead was short-lived as United scored almost immediately.
The score remained locked 1-all heading into the break, which gave Hanwood a new challenge.
"They (Wagga United) set up very defensively and had five at the back when they lost the ball, so there was a bit to break," Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco said.
"They came out in the second half and put four on without even having a shot against them was a big positive."
Luca Valansisi continued his strong start to his first-grade career with two goals, while Chaise Donetto also netted a double. Bertacco was full of praise for his 15-year-old.
RELATED
"He coped a few hits and a few pull-backs, and you can kind of lose your head as a young boy put he kept toiling away all day today and the second goal was a bit of magic from him," he said.
"When the boys are confident, you have to keep them rolling because every day won't be perfect. Today wasn't perfect, but the boys scrapped it, and to get 5-1, we will take that any day."
It wasn't all smooth sailing for Hanwood as their injury list grew once more, with Jordan De Marco coming from the field with a back injury just 10 minutes into the game.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.