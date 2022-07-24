The Area News
Subscriber

Yenda forced to forfeit clash with Hay in Group 20 first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated July 24 2022 - 8:27am, first published 8:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rising COVID-19 cases in the first-grade squad have seen Yenda's chances of reaching finals fade away.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.