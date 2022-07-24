Rising COVID-19 cases in the first-grade squad have seen Yenda's chances of reaching finals fade away.
The Blueheelers were set to take on the Hay Magpies in a crucial clash for both sides, but with the Yenda side only able to name nine first graders, they were forced to forfeit the clash at Wade Park.
The points keep the Magpies well in the fight for the final position in the top five following West Wyalong's defeat to the DPC Roosters.
The Roosters were able to make a fast start and head into the halftime break with a 22-12 lead over the Mallee Men thanks to tries to Adam McCann, Thomas Bowditch, Guy Thompson and Blake Carroll.
West Wyalong was able to surge into the lead with time running out, but McCann and Thompson scored their second tries of the game to see the Roosters come away with a 34-26 win.
In the final game, the Black and Whites were able to come away with a 58-24 wins thanks to doubles to Semi Tafili, Andrew Fauoo and Uafu Lavaka.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
