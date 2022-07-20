Riverina Winegrape Growers will host a workshop on Wednesday July 27 to showcase several alternatives to the region's farmers who might be struggling with their crops.
The workshop will be held at the Griffith Exies Club between 9am and 1pm and is aimed at farmers who may struggling amid difficult conditions, such as poor weather and overseas tariffs.
Advertisement
Figures involved with alternative commodities like dry fruit, olives, macadamia nuts and cod farming will be present to provide farmers with information on management and production of their respective products.
Riverina Winegrape Growers chairman Bruno Brombal said the difficult conditions facing winegrape growers and other farmers had prompted the group to hold the workshop.
"We're holding this because wineries are saying we're going to be on caps, while some growers haven't got a home for their fruit this year," Mr Brombal said.
"With the wine industry going the way it's going, we thought there was an opportunity some growers might look at changing to different cropping.
"We need to help the growers," he added.
READ MORE
Mr Brombal said the event wouldn't aim to lure farmers away from their passions and current jobs, but to remind them of the other options are available.
He also said the group will aim to secure government funding to help farmers diversify or change their cropping if they choose to.
"It's up to the grower to decide what they want to do, we're not going to push them to do anything," he said.
"We're just doing the workshop to let the grower know there's other things they can do instead of growing winegrapes. It's up to them to make their own decision."
Redbelly Citrus director Vito Mancini said the workshop was a great idea.
"Some growers may feel they're trapped and to give them alternative information to help transition to another industry is a great opportunity," Mr Mancini said.
"Nobody wants to feel like they're stuck."
Mr Brombal said all community members were welcome to come along to the upcoming workshop.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.