If you had a dollar for every hit stage production based around a famous barber, you would have two dollars - which isn't a lot but it's weird that it's happened twice.
At Griffith Regional Theatre though, the murderous tendencies of Fleet Street won't be seen, with The Barber of Seville taking the stage in it's place as Opera Australia brings it's 26th annual National Tour to the MIA.
Director Priscilla Jackman will be bringing Gioachino Rossini's famed comic opera to Griffith on July 30, putting a contemporary and distinctly Australian twist on the Italian story. Among other changes, Jackman has imagined famous barber Figaro as more of a 'hipster' and leading lady Rosina as 'more than just a pretty face.'
Conveniently, Victoria has a real-life town named Seville in the Yarra Valley which is where the reimagining is now being set.
Opera Australia's artistic director Lyndon Terracini spoke on the importance of the National Tour, coming hot off the heels of metropolitan productions.
"The National Tour remains a key opportunity and a great pleasure for Opera Australia to bring exceptional talent to a broad range of audiences, particularly those living in regional areas," Mr Terracini said.
"Many of this cast are coming directly from acclaimed seasons at the Sydney Opera House and Arts Centre Melbourne to perform in a premiere production for audiences right in their hometowns."
The show promises 'razor' sharp comedy with Figaro pulling out all the stops and his craftiest tricks to create a romantic encounter for would-be lovers Almaviva and Rosina.
The Barber of Seville will be on stage on July 30 from 7.30pm. Tickets are available from the Griffith Regional Theatre box office or at griffithregionaltheatre.com.au.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
