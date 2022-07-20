The NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) has announced beehives can once again move throughout the state's low-risk areas with the introduction of a Hive Movement Declaration system for beekeepers.
A state-wide beehive standstill was announced in June after the deadly varroa mite was detected in Newcastle, forcing beekeepers to halt their businesses and pollination services.
Advertisement
While the biosecurity zone still remains, commercial beekeepers and their hives will be able to resume their services provided they have satisfied all requirements of the new permit-based system, which includes completing varroa mite online training, completing the Hive Movement Declaration on the DPI website, and compliance with alcohol washing requirements.
NSW DPI chief plant protection officer Dr Satendra Kumar said the state had a responsibility to support its primary industries.
"We have opened a safe and traceable way to allow the crucial movement of honeybees and apiary equipment and allow for the honey and pollination season to get underway while minimising risk of any further spread," Dr Kumar said.
The announcement was welcomed by beekeeper and owner of Bidgee Pollination in Darlington Point Jaye Hughes, who said it was a good idea provided there was no interaction with the emergency zones in Newcastle.
READ MORE
"Bees are critical and there's a lot of honeybee-dependent crops coming up," Mr Hughes said. "If we can't move beehives then there'll be a lot of crops you just won't have."
Mr Hughes said bees were critical for the numerous crops growing in the MIA, including almonds which will begin pollination season in late July.
"We've got no varroa mite incursion that we know of here, so our hives will stay local and be transported locally," he said.
Mr Hughes, who has been a beekeeper for 25 years, said he was impressed by the state government's response to the varroa mite emergency.
"I've got to give it to them their response has been pretty quick. They realised the benefit of bees with agriculture because it's pretty huge," he said.
"Bees are as important as water and fertiliser."
Beekeepers can apply for the Hive Movement Declaration through the official DPI website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.