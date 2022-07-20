The Area News
The NSW DPI has announced beehives and pollination services can resume movement throughout the state with the introduction of a Hive Movement Declaration system.

Vincent Dwyer
Vincent Dwyer
July 20 2022
ON THE MOVE AGAIN: NSW beekeeping services have been given the green light once again after a varroa mite outbreak was detected in Newcastle in June. PHOTO: File

