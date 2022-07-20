The Area News
What's on

Keith Potger, founding member of The Seekers, will be performing at Piccolo Family Farm for one night only

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated July 20 2022 - 5:16am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SEEKER: Keith Potger, famed founding member of The Seekers, will be playing at Piccolo Family Farm for one night only. PHOTO: Contributed

Keith Potger of The Seekers fame, will be bringing his classic music to Griffith with a one-night-only performance at Piccolo Family Farm.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.