Keith Potger of The Seekers fame, will be bringing his classic music to Griffith with a one-night-only performance at Piccolo Family Farm.
Potger will be playing at the Piccolo Farm's cellar door on August 17, kicking off from 6pm and bringing solo acoustic performances of some Seekers classics along with some of his solo work.
Advertisement
The two-hour show promises to create an evening of nostalgic hits from the '60s to the '80s accompanied by five decades of stories from the international music scene.
The Seekers - of which Potger is a founding member - still hold the Guinness World Record for the largest concert in the Southern Hemisphere - after their iconic 1967 concert played to a crowd of 200,000 at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl.
In addition to that still-unbroken record, The Seekers were the first group to reach number one on the UK charts with their first three singles - and the first Australian group to have a number one hit with their debut single.
In fact, many have argued that The Seekers are partly responsible for other Australian bands that found success in the UK - such as The Easybeats, The Twilights and The Bee Gees.
While The Seekers certainly reached soaring heights, Potger's solo performance at Piccolo Family Farm promises a cosier and more relaxed evening for those who grew up with The Seekers or younger folks looking to capture the feeling of past decades.
More information and tickets to Potger's performance can be found at piccolofamilyfarm.com.au. The show will begin at 6pm on August 17. Drinks and snacks are available on site.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.