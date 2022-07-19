Griffith's local courthouse has raised over $4000 for local mental health services in just a few weeks, as part of their annual charity drive.
The courthouse raises money for specific local groups every year as part of a 'challenge' between local courts in the region. This year, between chocolate sales, a morning tea and a raffle, the courthouse raised $4566 to be split evenly between Centacare and Headspace.
Centacare and Headspace Griffith will receive $2283 each, to go towards needed improvements and ongoing costs.
Michelle Cheers, the senior sergeant and Sheriff of the courthouse, said that she was surprised how much people had gotten around this year's drive. She attributed it to the theme of mental health resonating with most.
"I was really surprised. I think people could relate to it this year, mental health affects a lot of people," she said.
"Staying local helps as well. We always stay local."
She added that a friendly rivalry with Albury Courthouse had come up with their recent victories, leaving her very pleased with Griffith's victory over them this year.
"There's that, and with it going in two directions, I wanted them both to have a good amount ... raise enough for some programs rather than just buying extra stationery."
Headspace and Centacare both said they would be putting the money to some upgrades to spaces.
"We're putting it to the welcome area, making it more youth friendly," said Emma Rendell, the clinical lead at Headspace Griffith.
"Get some tea and coffee, hot water. Put some beanbags in so it's not just that anxious 'waiting-for-the-psychologist' feeling."
Centacare's regional manager Jo Polkinghorne said that they would be creating a space for clients to participate in online programs and courses even if they don't have their own devices.
Those improvements will include improvements and decorations for a room as well as the purchase of a laptop for clients to use.
"It reduces some of those barriers," she added.
"We're really thankful to everyone for it, this money's going straight to clients."
Miss Rendell added that it was nice to have money for quality-of-life improvements, rather than the absolute necessities.
Ms Cheers was quick to thank some of the sponsors who had supported the raffle, one of the key fundraising tenets. Those sponsors included individuals like Dianne Richards, Hayleigh McCallum, Margaret Oberholzer and Sue Pearce as well as businesses like Arose Nail Studio, Berton Vineyards and Bunnings - among many others.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
