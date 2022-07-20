LOCAL LEADER: Cost of living, exercise specialists coming to library

Griffith City Library will once again have a cost of living specialist from Service NSW based in the library on Tuesday July 26 from 10.30am to 12.30pm. If you have any questions or require assistance with the Service NSW app, applying for rebates or would like to find out what savings are available head on it to the library. No appointments are necessary just bring along your NSW drivers licence or photo card, pensioner or concession card, health care card, Veteran's gold card, Medicare card, electricity, gas and water bills and your bank account details.
It might be cold outside but things are heating up in the Library! On August 1 and August 11 at 10.30am Andy Gamble from F45 will be running some gentle exercise classes for members of our senior community. Andy will teach you how to do some simple exercises safely to keep you active and moving. Exercises can be easily adapted to suit everyone with some chair based exercises available. Classes are free and will run for approximately 45 minutes. To book your place call the Library on 6962 8300 or via wrl.eventbrite.com.au
The students from Marian Catholic College are back from holidays and will be in the library on August 18 from 10am to 11am to help with all your tech needs. Bring along your device and all your questions and let the students help you to better use your technology. Bookings are not required and morning tea will be provided.
Don't forget about our regular events; Storytime is held every Wednesday and Friday at 10am, Rhyme Time is held every Tuesday and Thursday at 10am.
For more information call into the Library and our friendly staff will be able to help you or give us a call on 6962 8300.
