The Area News

Cost of living, exercise specialists coming to library

By Sharmaine Delgado
July 20 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOCAL LEADER: Cost of living, exercise specialists coming to library

Griffith City Library will once again have a cost of living specialist from Service NSW based in the library on Tuesday July 26 from 10.30am to 12.30pm. If you have any questions or require assistance with the Service NSW app, applying for rebates or would like to find out what savings are available head on it to the library. No appointments are necessary just bring along your NSW drivers licence or photo card, pensioner or concession card, health care card, Veteran's gold card, Medicare card, electricity, gas and water bills and your bank account details.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.