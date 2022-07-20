LOCAL LEADER: Cost of living, exercise specialists coming to library

It might be cold outside but things are heating up in the Library! On August 1 and August 11 at 10.30am Andy Gamble from F45 will be running some gentle exercise classes for members of our senior community. Andy will teach you how to do some simple exercises safely to keep you active and moving. Exercises can be easily adapted to suit everyone with some chair based exercises available. Classes are free and will run for approximately 45 minutes. To book your place call the Library on 6962 8300 or via wrl.eventbrite.com.au