Griffith Central's first of their monthly market days stuck the landing, with stallholders recording impressive sales and increased word-of-mouth.
The shopping centre set up 40 temporary stalls on the morning of July 16, allowing previously small and online-only businesses to advertise and sell their products to a whole new range of customers.
Customers wandered the centre, drifting between stalls selling peanut brittle or handmade jewellery to those advertising cleaning services or knitted constructions.
Cat Earsman and Sam Smith partnered together on a stall, selling sensory toys for young or neuro-divergent people and said that they were impressed with how well it had been organised.
"It's been really, really good. Griffith always has a great turnout and we've been busy today," Miss Earsman said.
"It's been really well-organised. When we turned up this morning, everything was easy. We're really happy with it, we'll definitely be back."
The two travel to markets around the area and said that Griffith was an especially good area to set up shop in.
Larissa Panazzolo, who organised the event, said that they were very pleased with how it went and the money raised.
"I think it was a success! I was just speaking to the stores in the centre - they had a busy day as well," she said.
"We asked for a donation from the stalls, we made around $400 and that will go straight to Can Assist."
She added that some stallholders had been especially thrilled, already emailing to confirm their attendance next month.
Ms Panazzolo said she would be looking at slightly adjusting the set-up each month, to keep things exciting and fresh.
"We may do an Italian themed one next month to tie into the Italian Festival - each month I want to do something a bit different ... I think we'll try and keep with the theme."
The next market will be held on August 20.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
