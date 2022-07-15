A development application for a second McDonalds location has been lodged with Griffith City Council, creating a new link for the famous fast-food restaurant chain in the city's south.
The restaurant is set to be located on the corner of Kidman Way and Watkins Avenue, prime real estate for hungry moviegoers and will come complete with dine-in, take-away and a drive-through service.
The plan for the site features 33 car parking spaces, two motorcycle parking spaces, along with the typical loading zones.
The application, lodged by SLR Consulting Firm, comes after an informal meeting with Griffith City Council in February 2022 addressing provision of carparks and landscaping.
There is one flaw with the site however, falling 13 parking spaces short of the Griffith Development Control Plan which requires one space per 10 square metres. For the planned development, that requires 46 spaces while the plan only includes 33.
The development application argues that the parking provided will be sufficient considering the quick-serve nature of McDonald's.
"The proposed development results in a positive outcome for the site which outweigh any DCP variation being sought," the application reads.
While a traffic impact assessment was conducted and showcased that the operation of Kidman Way wouldn't be affected, a take-away restaurant is classed as a 'traffic generating development' and will need comment from Transport NSW to confirm that Kidman Way won't be unreasonably impacted by any additional burger-craving vehicles.
The restaurant is confirmed to be planning to operate for 24 hours a day, seven days a week and will generate approximately 100 full time, part time and casual positions for locals.
The development is currently in early stages so it is not known when it is likely to be completed if approved.
The application is currently open for feedback on Griffith City Council's website. The architect behind the application was contacted for comment.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
