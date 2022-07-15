The Area News
Subscriber

Development plan for a second McDonald's next to cinema lodged with Griffith City Council

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated July 15 2022 - 7:54am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 'Golden Arches' signs mark the locations of the hundreds of McDonald's locations across Australia. PHOTO: File

A development application for a second McDonalds location has been lodged with Griffith City Council, creating a new link for the famous fast-food restaurant chain in the city's south.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.