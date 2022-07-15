FORTY-FIVE years after the tragic death of Donald Mackay, his legacy looms over the city as the case remains unsolved.
July 15 will mark the 45th anniversary of Mr Mackay's murder, a constant mark on the reputation of the city.
Advertisement
While many would undoubtedly like to move on and establish Griffith's reputation as a citrus and wine hub, it can't be denied that until the case is definitively solved, it will continue to define the city.
On July 15 1977, Griffith businessman Don Mackay was murdered in the carpark of the Griff Hotel after providing police with information on marijuana growers - making his death Australia's first ever politically-motivated assassination.
Police found Mr Mackay's locked van next to three spent cartridges and bloodstains on the ground.
IN OTHER NEWS
The case remains unsolved, with police still on the search for information on the location of Mr Mackay's body or conclusive proof on his murderers identities. Theories and anonymous notes still surface occasionally but are yet to lead to any major breakthroughs.
A $200,000 reward for information leading to the remains provides an incentive for information to come forward, and Detective Inspector Eugene Stek said there was always hope.
"There's still hope to find the remains. We've got a vast amount of information with respect to the case and anything that comes in, we cross-reference with everything else so certainly, if there's remains to be found, we'll find them," he said.
"That was someone who was actively speaking out, it's the least we can do is continue to search."
Inspector Stek described Mr Mackay as a man 'before his time' regarding the danger of drugs and said that his legacy was still being felt in action against organised crime.
"He saw the writing on the wall, he knew the damage that this could cause."
"Millions have been spent on law enforcement infrastructure regarding organised crime ... more money has gone into targeting organised crime - that's the lasting legacy. We don't shy away from it, neither does the judiciary."
Mr Mackay's legacy is felt to this day, with his statue on Banna Avenue commemorating his work and commitment to Griffith. Of course, it also serves as a reminder of what some would rather move past.
"It does cast a cloud over some community members and that's not fair. The majority of the community are hardworking people who probably hate this time of the year when it comes up again," Inspector Stek said.
1977: Donald Mackay disappears in a suspected mafia assassination. Police find blood and spent cartridges near Mr Mackay's locked van at the Griff Hotel.
1979: The Woodward Royal Commission finds Mr Mackay was murdered by a Griffith-based cell of the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia.
Advertisement
1984: A coronial inquest concludes that Mr Mackay died of willfully inflicted gunshot wounds.
1986: James Frederick Bazley is jailed for conspiring to murder Mr Mackay. He is still considered the prime suspect for the murder.
2001: Barbara Mackay, Mr Mackay's widow, dies. James Bazley is released from prison.
2012: A $200,000 reward is offered for information leading to the remains of Mr Mackay. This reward remains active.
2013: Police excavate a property near Hay in a bid to find Mr Mackay's body. Nothing was found.
2014: An eyewitness comes forward, but no new evidence is found.
Advertisement
2018: James Bazley dies.
Inspector Stek assured anyone who might be afraid to hand in information that it would be treated with care and safety.
"Sometimes people get concerned about passing information on because organised criminals say they've got people in the police - that might have been relevant back in the day but it's not relevant today," he explained.
"All information is treated securely, there's anonymous ways to hand in that information."
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Griffith Police at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.