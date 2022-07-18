The anticipated Dandiya celebration brought over a thousand people out to the Yoogali Club for a spectacular celebration and a night of music and dance.
Griffith's Indian community came out in huge numbers, along with some of Griffith's councillors in support of the event.
The collected group enjoyed a night of 'Garba' - a form of dance coming from Gujarat in India. All were invited to join in the circle and enjoy the positive energy emanating from the crowd.
Yogesh Bhatt, one of the organisers and sponsors of the event, said that they were keen to hold the celebration annually.
"It was pretty nice - we fully enjoyed it ... We started with 1200 people, everybody danced. Even when we finished just before midnight, there were at least 300 people there."
"Every year, all the singers will be coming from India. This is a good symbol for the unity of India and Australia," Mr Bhatt added.
"Griffith is a multicultural town, people know all the different cultural values."
In addition to the councillors who came out, Mr Bhatt thanked Deputy Mayor Glen Andreazza for a welcoming speech given - along with Multicultural Council of Griffith president Carmel La Rocca.
"Just to thank the Yoogali Club for giving us the hall and finally, all the Indian and Hindu community members."
