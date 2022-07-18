The Area News
A huge celebration brought hundreds out to the Yoogali Club to join in a night of dance

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated July 18 2022 - 6:39am, first published 1:30am
Griffith's Indian and Hindu community all came out to enjoy a night of dance and joy. PHOTO: Cai Holroyd

The anticipated Dandiya celebration brought over a thousand people out to the Yoogali Club for a spectacular celebration and a night of music and dance.

