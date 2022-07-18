The Area News

MLHD says Griffith Base Hospital has is prepared to tackle the recent COVID-19 infection wave with several measures introduced to protect patients and the community.

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated July 18 2022 - 6:38am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PREPARED: The Griffith Base Hospital is requiring all visitors to be screened and wearing a mask prior to entering the facility.

Griffith Base Hospital is prepared to battle growing COVID-19 cases caused by the new BA.5 omicron variant, according to the MLHD.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.