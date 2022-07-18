Griffith Base Hospital is prepared to battle growing COVID-19 cases caused by the new BA.5 omicron variant, according to the MLHD.
An MLHD spokesperson said the hospital was screening all patient visitors upon entry and requiring all hospital visitors and staff to wear a mask.
The spokesperson also said some hospitals may implement additional short-term measures to battle localised COVID-19 outbreaks, which could include limiting hospital visitors. They said such measures would need to be practical and applied with care and compassion though.
The announcement follows a growing surge in COVID-19 cases across NSW.
The latest NSW Respiratory Surveillance Report said the state was experiencing a substantial increase in new COVID-19 cases thanks to the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.
Statewide hospitalisations have also grown with 1,946 people in hospital due to COVID-19 as of July 9. Of the 2,131 confirmed cases in the MLHD 363 have been recorded in the Griffith LGA as of July 17.
The report also showed PCR testing has remained stable with over 200,000 tests reported during the week ending on July 9.
Last week on July 12 NSW Health announced it had revised the COVID-19 reinfection period from 12 weeks down to four weeks, meaning those who previously tested positive for COVID-19 were now advised to get tested 28 days after their isolation ends should symptoms reappear.
At the time NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said the new measures were made in response to the rapidly circulating subvariants.
"The Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants are circulating widely in NSW. They are more able to evade immunity gained from previous infection and vaccination reinfection is more likely and possible just weeks after a prior infection," Dr Chant said in a statement.
"It is vital people are up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations, as this will provide the best protection against severe illness from COVID-19."
The NSW Government said $899 million had been allocated to the ongoing COVID-19 response including $253 million in protective equipment for frontline workers.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
