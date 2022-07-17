Party calls for volunteer to led fight for Murray

With just nine months until the next state election - the NSW Nationals are calling for a champion to lead their efforts to reclaim the seat of Murray.
The Nationals held the seats of Murrumbidgee and its successor Murray from 1984 up until 2019.
The successful candidate would have to take the fight for Murray's future to now independent candidate Helen Dalton ahead of the vote on March 25 next year.
Murray's state election council chairman John Dickie said there had been strong interest ahead of nominations being opened.
"Now more than ever, we need a strong, confident and competent community representative who shares the Nationals values and our commitment to regional communities," Mr Dickie said.
"We understand why people vented their frustration at the last election and backed in the Shooters and Fishers turned independent Helen Dalton.
"Mrs Dalton made many promises at the last election and has delivered on none of them and that is because she is neither in government nor opposition."
Mr Dickie said the party was looking for a candidate who would be a driving force to get things done rather than "shouting from the sidelines".
People considering nominating need to have at least 12 months membership, or a waiver from the party's central committee.
Mr Dickie said successful nominee would be determined through a pre-selection ballot.
"It is a transparent and robust process decided by members from across the entire electorate, so they have to appeal to the whole spectrum of industries, interests and communities," he said.
"I have already taken calls from some very qualified people, and I am excited to see who else may nominate."
Nominations will close on August 1 and a pre-selection ballot is set down for September 10.
