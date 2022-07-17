The Area News
Subscriber

Hanwood thump Lake Albert in Pascoe Cup

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated July 17 2022 - 8:02am, first published 7:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hanwood has sent a resounding message to the rest of the Pascoe Cup competition after a resounding 6-0 victory over third-placed Lake Albert.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.