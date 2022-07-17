Hanwood has sent a resounding message to the rest of the Pascoe Cup competition after a resounding 6-0 victory over third-placed Lake Albert.
The Hanwood side was missing a lot of regulars this week, but it didn't show as the home side had the Sharks on the back foot with early forward pressure created chances.
There were a couple of warning shots fired that Robert Fry in the Lake Albert goal was equal to, but after getting to the byline, Daniel Andreazza was able to play a ball across the box that was turned in by Chris Zappala to give Hanwood a 1-0 lead at the break.
After a couple of close calls to start the second half, Hanwood were able to extend their lead as a Jordan De Marco cross found Andy Gamble, who knocked it over the Sharks defender and placed the ball into the back of the net.
Chaise Donetto was next to come close as after making a strong run from left back, he was able to force a save from Fry, but Luca Valensisi was on hand to tuck away the rebound.
The home side ran away with the game in the final 10 minutes, with Gamble forcing a turnover and playing in Zappala, who made a quick turn and chipped Fry for his second before Christian Codemo combined with De Marco to score Hanwood's fifth.
The icing was put on the cake with the final kick of the game as Andreazza played in Valensisi for his second to wrap up the commanding victory.
Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco praised the work of particularly his young players, many of whom had played minutes in the lower grades earlier.
"A big game like this against Lake Albert and for them to put in a performance like this across the board, I'm super proud of them," he said.
"Jordan DeMarco played nearly 90 minutes in ressies and then close to 60 in first grade. I think six puts a bit of cream on it, I think they (Lake Albert) were a bit disheartened at the end, and we were able to put a few away."
The forward press was central to much of the Hanwood success, as they dominated possession, and Bertacco, the experienced core, allowed the younger players to find success.
"That is the best way to do it, let them do their thing, and the rest will take care of itself," he said.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
