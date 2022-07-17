A second-half mauling from the GGGM Lions has condemned the Griffith Swans to a 64-point defeat.
The Swans matched the Lions in the first half before the GGGM side roared into life for a 16.14 (110) to 6.10 (46) victory.
The Griffith side was within striking distance at the first chance, trailing but 15 points and closed the margin to less than a goal heading into the main break and would have been hoping to remain competitive.
Ganmain kicked six goals while only conceding five behinds to see the margin grow 39-points, while the Swans were restricted to just the one goal in the second half as the Lions came away with the 64-point win.
James Girdler kicked two majors and was among his side's best, while Oliver Bartter, James Nancarrow, Patrick Payne and James Toscan kicked a goal each.
It was a tough day for the under 17.5s, who fell to a second straight defeat with a 37-point defeat, while the reserve grader came away with a 50-point victory.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
