Yoogali SC has fallen off the back off the chasing pack after a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Brindabella Blues in Canberra on Saturday.
The Yoogali side was confronted with a Brindabella side who are blessed with plenty of speed, and that was what caught out the Griffith-based side's defence.
The goal came in the 12th minute, and that was the only real threat posed to either keeper for the remainder of the match, which was an all too familiar story for Yoogali SC coach Sante Donadel.
"In the second half, we played better than them and put a lot of pressure on them," he said.
"It is just in the last third of the field it just wasn't dropping for us, they were just doing enough to get the ball away from us, and a few of the decisions that we made probably weren't the right ones, but that has been the story all year.
"We just needed that little bit of composure to put the ball into the back of the net or at least hit the target."
There was a bit of frustration in the lead-up to the game after the under 23s game was cancelled due to there not being a referee available.
From there, the frustration levels only grew with the first-grade game moved forward to 2.45pm, but it would be another 30 minutes before the sides took to the park.
"We'd gotten ready to play and were warmed up, but it was another 30 minutes before the referee arrived," he said.
"The first 15 minutes weren't too crash hot, and they scored because the boys were frustrated."
The Yoogali side has now fallen six points off the final top four position.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
