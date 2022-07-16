The Griffith Blacks have avoided a potential banana skin game to close the gap on top of the table Wagga City with a resounding 63-15 win over CSU Reddies.
The Blacks started the game in clinical fashion, with Andrew Fauoo and Ausage Faumui getting over within the first seven minutes.
After a strong break from the kick-off Andries De Meyer was able to score a third within the opening 10 minutes, while the lead was pushed out to 22-0 when Mahoni Lualua got over in the 11th minute.
The scoring onslaught from the Blacks continued as Daniel Bozic, and Ethan Cassidy were able to find their way over, and the Griffith side was up 34-0 inside the opening 20 minutes.
Blake Theunissen and Vaea Mateo were able to combine to see Mateo get over in the corner, which saw the Blacks leading 39-0 heading into halftime.
After a try five minutes into the second half to Talilotu Uoifalelahi, the scoring for the Blacks slowed down.
The game went try for try in the second half, with CSU making the most of the Blacks' errors while Jack Glyde and Isimeli Tukuna got over for the Blacks to see them take a 48-point win.
Blacks coach Chris McGregor knows his side has plenty of work ahead of them in the lead-up to the top of the table clash with Wagga City.
"We got drawn into playing a bit too much of their game today," he said.
"We have to be more clinical and play for the full 80 minutes.
"The opening half the intensity was where it needed to be, but towards the end of the second half, we dropped off."
The Blacks have the bye next week, so will go into the City game off the back of two solid weeks at training.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
