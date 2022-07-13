The Area News
Subscriber

Hanwood take on Lake Albert in Football Wagga's Pascoe Cup

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated July 13 2022 - 6:07am, first published 5:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hanwood feels the week off came at the right time as the club battles through player unavailability.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.