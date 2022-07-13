With six rounds remaining in the regular season, the finals spots are still up for grabs.
The third position is still within reach for the Waratahs, while Hay and Yenda can still dream of making a late charge for fifth position.
Advertisement
The clash between Waratahs and West Wyalong could have a barring on where both sides will end up come the end of the season.
The Waratahs are known for making charges late in the season, and 2022 is looking no different, with the side rebounding well from a loss to Yanco-Wamoon, where a number of first-graders were missing, with two straight wins.
The first of the winning streak showed why the Waratahs couldn't be discounted as they were able to see off the Black and Whites and then followed it up with a huge win over Yenda at Wade Park.
Meanwhile, West Wyalong will be looking to rebound after a heavy defeat at the hands of Leeton at Ron Crowe Oval last weekend.
The Mallee Men know a win would help to maintain some breathing room from the chasing pack of the Hay Magpies and Yenda Blueheelers.
The Magpies are just four points outside the top, and a clash with TLU Sharks in Lake Cargelligo presents the Hay side with the opportunity to close to within two points should the Waratahs defeat the Mallee Men.
The Blueheelers do face an uphill battle to remain in the hunt for finals with a clash with a formidable foe in the DPC Roosters.
RELATED
Yenda is currently six points outside the top five, with a bye still to come in the final round, and will need to win at least three of their last five games and hope other results go their way.
The Roosters will come into the game in an unfamiliar position this season, having suffered their first loss of the season last weekend and will be hoping for improved performance in defence this weekend.
In the final game, Yanco-Wamoon will play host to a Black and Whites looking to maintain their position inside the top three.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.