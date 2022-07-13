The Area News
Subscriber

Waratahs take on West Wyalong in Group 20 first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated July 13 2022 - 3:35am, first published 12:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With six rounds remaining in the regular season, the finals spots are still up for grabs.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.