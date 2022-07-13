The Griffith Swans will hit the road again this weekend as they head to Ganmain.
It will be the second time in as many weeks that the Swans have faced a side in the top two, having fallen to a heavy defeat last time out when they took on Collingullie GP.
Griffith will this week take on a GGGM Lions side who will be looking to rebound from only their second loss of the season after they fell at the hands of Coolamon last weekend.
This weekend will be a match-up of the best defensive record against the second worse offensive record in the competition, so the task will be set as a difficult on for the first graders.
It will be an important match for the reserve graders, with the Swans and Lions locked in a battle for the final spot in the top five.
The Swans will be hoping to replicate their performance in reserves earlier in the season which saw them come away with a 49-point win.
The under 17.5s will want to bounce back from a surprise loss last weekend.
