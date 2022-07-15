A recent commotion at Griffith Central has sparked concerns from store owners and employees that they're not safe.
While the centre is usually a buzzing hive of retail, a group of young people causing trouble escalated to violence on July 11 which led to staff from surrounding stores to step in at their own risk.
A group of four teenagers, allegedly under the influence, came into the centre and started making people nervous, but it was only when they were asked to leave that things escalated.
Susan Lamont, a manager of Subway in the centre, intervened at the time and said that it wasn't unusual to see them causing trouble.
"There were four teenage boys, less than 16. One was either off his face or heavily intoxicated, but I spoke to the other three and said it was time to leave and that people were on edge," she explained.
"His friends weren't too bad - they tried to defuse the situation a little bit."
While the group vented and started throwing themselves around and attempting to break windows, a teenage girl approached them.
"I assumed she knew them and was there to defuse the situation," Ms Lamont said.
"The guy punched her in the face, she would be less than 18 and copped a punch to the face. I ran down the escalator and I pushed him away. My thought was that he might as well punch me rather than punch the girl."
"There was nobody there to help her, so you either let her do it by herself or you step in. Everyone is filming and watching, nobody's helping."
Once physical violence became involved, police were contacted however the group had left by the time they arrived.
The boys later returned that evening, when police were contacted again they apprehended the group.
Ms Lamont said that they were concerned for some of the younger or more vulnerable workers in the centre, many of whom are under 18 and left to close up shop in the evening.
"It's not a nice feeling, we just have to feel safer. These are kids but nobody's game enough."
Owner of Griffith Central Frank Violi said that he wasn't present on the day.
Griffith Central has security-qualified staff, however they were not working at the time of the incidents.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
