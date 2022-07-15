The Area News
Have Your Say

We need to get smart about water storage

July 15 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LETTERS: We need to get smart about water storage

We have water everywhere! Floods in New South Wales (again), and heavy rains all along the Queensland coastline as dams overflow, causing further destruction in some areas.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.