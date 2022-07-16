The Area News

Griffith City Council is asking members of the community to complete a survey which provides feedback on how Scenic Hill can be managed or developed in the future

Vincent Dwyer
July 16 2022 - 12:00am
WE WANT YOU: Griffith City Council is calling on community members to complete a survey on how Scenic Hill can be better managed and developed in the future. PHOTO: Vincent Dwyer

Do you live in Griffith or surrounding areas? Are you keen to have a say in future plans for one of the city's most popular destinations? Then you're just who the Griffith City Council are looking for.

