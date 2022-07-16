Do you live in Griffith or surrounding areas? Are you keen to have a say in future plans for one of the city's most popular destinations? Then you're just who the Griffith City Council are looking for.
The council recently announced it would prepare a draft plan of management for Scenic Hill, and that it was looking for community members to complete a survey to assist in the drafting process.
According to a council press release, the survey will determine how often the community uses the Scenic Hill area, including the surrounding bushlands, as well as any concerns they have with the area.
Griffith mayor Doug Curran said the plan will determine how the area will be developed and managed going forward as well as the council's land planning and resource management.
He also said there were limitations to Scenic Hill development, which had to be consistent with federal and state laws, as well as local government regulations and native title considerations.
"Council is undertaking community consultation to assist with the development of the plan of management for Scenic Hill and inviting the public to provide feedback in an effort to gain the community's use and appreciation of the area so that we can plan appropriately for the future of this important natural resource," Cr Curran added.
City of Griffith residents have until August 18 to complete the survey, which can be accessed via the Griffith City Council website.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
