The Area News

Essential Energy has opened up applications for four-year apprenticeships in electrical work

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated July 14 2022 - 9:07am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LINE WORKERS: Essential Energy is opening up applications for four-year apprenticeships and trainee options. PHOTO: Matthew Henry

Essential Energy is on the lookout for their next electricians, technicians and operators, with apprenticeships and trainee programs now taking applications across regional NSW.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.