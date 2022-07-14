Essential Energy is on the lookout for their next electricians, technicians and operators, with apprenticeships and trainee programs now taking applications across regional NSW.
The energy company is searching for over 70 apprentices, including powerline workers, cable jointers and Indigenous field operations trainees - with further intakes set to open up in August,
Advertisement
Essential Energy Head of Operations, Brendon Neyland said that they were excited to bring in more trainees in the near future.
"We're very pleased to be opening our apprenticeship and trainee programs which provide training and career opportunities, as well as enabling economic development across our footprint," Mr Neyland said.
"These roles allow people to live and work in many regional towns, where they are supported to bring their whole self to work, across our depots located throughout our network footprint in New South Wales and parts of Southern Queensland."
Roles are opening up here in Griffith and Leeton, all the way to Albury, Nyngan and Goondiwindi among many other towns in regional NSW. Apprentices will take on a four-year program, covering all aspects of operating the network and finishing with a trade qualification.
READ MORE
The apprenticeship program through the power company has 'shockingly' high completion and retention rates, with 93 per cent of employees completing their apprenticeship and 92 per cent going on to remain with Essential Energy.
Mr Neyland said they were keen to increase diversity in the company, and especially encouraged First Nations people and women to apply.
"We are keen to build participation in our workforce from women and people from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander backgrounds and encourage anyone who is interested in lining up a great career to jump onto our website and apply today," he said.
Applications are open until midnight on July 24. Applications are available at essentialenergy.com.au/apprentices.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.