Murrumbidgee's health network is holding further 'Conversations on the Couch' to hear individual stories

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated July 14 2022 - 9:05am, first published 4:00am
MPHN conversations returns to Coleambally and Darlington Point

The MPHN's attempts to connect with individual communities are continuing, with a series of conversations in Coleambally and Darlington Point to help understand individual needs.

