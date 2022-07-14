MPHN conversations returns to Coleambally and Darlington Point

The MPHN's attempts to connect with individual communities are continuing, with a series of conversations in Coleambally and Darlington Point to help understand individual needs.
The MPHN will be in town on July 28 for the next stage of 'Conversations on the Couch,' to hear health stories from individuals and make a plan to respond to the community's requirements.
Acting MPHN CEO Julie Redway said the feedback informs how health needs are met in the region and help determine the best services to meet those needs.
"Each year we look at the various sources of information available to us about the health of our region including data and feedback from community, to help us identify any new or emerging needs for us to consider as we plan our future activity," Ms Redway said.
"Our two online surveys are easy to use and provide us with a great understanding from locals as to what people are actually experiencing."
MPHN Planning and Reporting Manager Toni Preuss said the Conversations on the Couch events are an exciting initiative that will give voice to the community's health concerns.
"This event will enable people to talk openly about their issues, share their concerns and what they see needs to be improved," Ms Preuss said.
"I encourage all community members to come along and play a role in shaping the health services of their community in the future."
The Darlington Point event will be held between 9.30 and 11.30am at J&M Boutique Coffee and Cake, with the Coleambally event taking place later between 1.30pm and 3.30pm at the Coffee Nest.
MPHN urged all to come along, but added that feedback and stories can also be submitted through www.mphn.org.au/hna.
