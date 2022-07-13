Griffith City Council, proud parent to three recently developed carparks and a road, is on the lookout for name suggestions.
At July 12's meeting, the council voted to accept expressions of interest to name three carparks on Railway Street - with the conditions that the names follow the existing structure.
While the council and the Geographical Names Board prefer to name things either after someone significant to the area, a Wiradjuri or place name relevant to the surrounds or from the Priority List of the Road and Parks Name Register - any name can be considered.
Councillor Simon Croce pushed for a focus on Griffith's early pioneers and settlers - describing them as the ones who took a risk on the town.
"I personally think priority should be given to the pioneers who came here - I think the people who actually paid for a block of land back in 1913 laid down their hard-earned to have a go - they should be at the top of the top of the list," Cr Croce said.
Cr Stead said that at least one of the names should come from the Griffith Aboriginal Lands Council.
"We should include one of those for any development, I think. It's just consideration," she said.
From there, councillors nominated all sorts from local faces to sports heroes, however Mayor Doug Curran suggested that it would be better to add names to the priority list and start working through the backlog of suggested names.
While expressions of interest will open soon, proposed names will be subject to approval from the GNB based on a range of qualities from spelling to pronunciation and whether it's too similar to existing road names.
Council also voted to approve the renaming of a newly developed road in Pelican Shores. While council had previously approved the name 'Passy Drive,' the developer elected to change the name to a Wiradjuri word.
A few were tossed about and pre-approved by the GNB, however Council agreed that Gulambali would be the obvious best option. In Wiradjuri, gulambali translates to 'Pelican' making it apt for the surrounding area.
