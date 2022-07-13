The Area News
Subscriber

A Griffith resident is urging other women to get their hearts checked after an inflammatory cardiac disease left her fighting for life in hospital.

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
July 13 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BLESSED: Griffith resident Kelly Kellie said she suffered seven cardiac arrests causing doctors to almost give up before her eventual recovery. PHOTO: Vincent Dwyer

A Griffith resident is urging women to get tested for heart disease after a rare inflammatory condition left her fighting for life in hospital.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.