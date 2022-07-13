Michelle Leonard's anticipated musical workshops got off to a huge success, captivating and engaging a wide range of kids with storytelling, dance and music.
Eager young musicians gathered at the Griffith Regional Theatre's Burley Griffin Room to learn from Michelle Leonard, an accomplished musician and founder of Moorambilla Voices. Ms Leonard ran them through a series of workshops, teaching them fundamentals of musical theory and fifinishing up with a choreographed dance.
Students learnt some Indigenous language as well, demonstrating the galinbalgangbalgang and the gulambali (dragonfly and pelican, respectively) with hand motions.
The workshop was sponsored by Soroptimists Griffith, who are keen to use the opportunity to raise awareness of their newest campaign - sourcing a collection of 163 video modules to help schools teach art, music and more.
Ms Leonard said she was amazed at the eagerness and collaboration between Griffith's younger residents.
"There's this lovely collaborative energy, and this can-do attitude in Griffith - there's a joy that's really unique." she said.
"They came in and wanted to work collectively. All of [the students] felt happy to be vulnerable and share in such a short time. It's been rather lovely, I'm pleasantly delighted."
Two of those students, Saskia Nolan and Ruby Sanson said they were definitely encourage others to participate.
"I found it really enjoyable to learn," said Miss Sanson.
"I like how she put it all to music, learning singing through a song," added Miss Nolan.
Libby Trembath from the Soroptimists was a key organiser behind the program and had nothing but praise to give Ms Leonard - especially for the generosity shown by her.
"The engagement is just incredible. She has that same engagement with 100 kids at Moorambilla."
The initial morning workshop was followed by an afternoon session for First Nations kids - from local Wiradjuri youth to Pacific Islanders.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
