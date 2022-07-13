The long-awaited Bush Summit is finally on it's way to Griffith once again, bringing Australia and NSW's key political players to the city to discuss regional Australia's positives and negatives alike.
The summit is the fourth of it's kind, but the third to be presented in person due to last year's summit transitioning online due to COVID-19.
As a result of the many delays and adjustments, the Bush Summit will be taking place almost a full year after it was initially planned and will feature a new Prime Minister, a new NSW Premier and a new Mayor of Griffith.
Griffith's city councillors of 2021 put up $50,000 towards the event, with the money going towards organisers, but council will also be providing support by providing catering, security and the use of the Griffith Regional Theatre.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet have both confirmed their attendance, with PM Albanese confirmed to give a keynote address, but Mayor Doug Curran is hoping to see some more high-level political players come along.
"You always hope to get the high profile people. It's a really good opportunity and it's about getting those key people to town, but there's a lot of ministers under them who make decisions so we want to get them as well," Cr Curran said.
He highlighted Commonwealth Minister for the Environment Tanya Plibersek, NSW Minister for Water Kevin Anderson and NSW Minister for Homes Anthony Roberts as a select 'wishlist' of attendees.
He added that there were some key issues they were hoping to get support on solving, with the advantage of the Premier and Prime Minister's physical presence to observe the issues firsthand.
"Top of the list is housing. It's the biggest problem facing Australians at the moment - you can try remedy skill shortages, but if they haven't got somewhere to live..."
"We've got some ideas and we're trying to get out there. We're not saying 'help us,' we're saying we've identified the solution, we just need assistance - whether it's crown land or grants or anything."
He added that he hoped to be able to take advantage of their presence by inviting them to open the new stadium, in exciting news for sports fans who've been awaiting the stadium for months.
While many tickets to the summit will be allocated, Cr Curran confirmed that a number would be set aside for the public to ensure that all can have the opportunity to have their voices heard.
The Bush Summit will be held in Griffith on August 26.
