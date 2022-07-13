The Area News

The long-awaited Bush Summit is coming to Griffith, almost a full year after initially planned

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
July 13 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INVITE LIST: While PM Anthony Albanese and Premier Dominic Perrottet have confirmed attendance, Mayor Doug Curran has hopes for more. PHOTOS: File

The long-awaited Bush Summit is finally on it's way to Griffith once again, bringing Australia and NSW's key political players to the city to discuss regional Australia's positives and negatives alike.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.