This weekend starts a run of away games for Yoogali SC which could determine if they play finals or not.
The Griffith-based side will make the trip to Canberra this weekend to take on Brindabella Blues and then follow it up with trips to Queanbeyan City and ANU FC.
With Brindabella sitting in fourth position heading into the weekend, Yoogali SC coach Sante Donadel knows the importance of picking up points this weekend.
"There are five teams within four points of each other," he said.
"We are all trying to get there, so any result and if we happen to play well enough to win this week, we could jump probably three or four teams because those other sides are playing against the top teams."
Yoogali SC starts the weekend in eighth, but if results go their way, they could rise to as high as fifth.
Wagga City Wanderers, who are in seventh, travel to take on Tuggeranong United, who have only dropped four points from their 12 games, while sixth-placed ANU FC faces Canberra White Eagles, who are third, so it is conceivable that with a win, Yoogali could rise to fifth and be a point behind the Blues in fourth.
The previous meeting between the two sides in Griffith, it was Brindabella who came away with a 2-1 victory, but Donadel is confident his side are better placed heading into their second meeting.
"We probably could have got a result against them when we played them at home the last time we just weren't putting our chances away," he said.
"Now we are starting to create and put away those chances, so we are hoping that will continue."
The Yoogali side had found their footing right before having a bye last weekend, picking up wins over Weston Molonglo and Canberra White Eagles.
"Last time we had the bye, we went in with three losses and then lost again, so hopefully we went into this bye winning, so hopefully we can come out of it with a win as well," he said.
It also shapes as a big game in the under 23s as well, with Brindabella coming into the weekend on top of the ladder, having only lost one game thus far, while Yoogali is in third.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
