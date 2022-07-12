The Area News
Subscriber

NSW Health is conducting blood tests to shine a light on the Japanese Encephalitis virus

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated July 12 2022 - 5:42am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blood tests to shine light on Japanese Encephalitis

NSW Health is asking community members to come forward and get their blood tested in an attempt to research the Japanese Encephalitis.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.