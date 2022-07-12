The Area News
MIA pharmacists are urging residents to roll up their sleeves and get their flu shot with only one week remaining in the NSW government's Free Vax initiative

Vincent Dwyer
Updated July 12 2022 - 8:00am, first published 12:30am
ROLL 'EM UP: Pharmacist Tejaskumar 'TJ' Patel said everyone should give themselves greater protection against the flu, with younger generations were being hit particularly hard this season. PHOTO: Vincent Dwyer

MIA pharmacists are urging residents to get their free flu shots before the NSW government's Free Vax initiative ends on Sunday July 17.

